Turning on the lights will get a little more expensive following a recommendation from the Hutchinson Utilities Commission during last week’s City Council meeting.
Hutchinson Utilities General Manager Jeremy Carter said a cost-of-service study found costs outpacing revenue by about $3 million, or about 11%.
The study was conducted during the past year, starting in mid-2022, and aimed to ensure the financial health of HUC while maintaining competitive rates, Carter said.
“To run the electric division in 2021 … cost the utility $28.3 million to provide services to all the customers in town,” Carter said. “What our projected revenue was and what it came out to be relative to our customer study was, we’re only generating about $25.4 million. So, we have a $3 million gap on the electric division.”
Carter noted substantial cost increase in electric power generation, specifically transformers and conductors, which have surged as much as 100%.
“Transformers that used to cost us $3,000 10 years ago or eight years ago, five years ago now cost us $30,000 to $40,000,” Carter said. “So, we’re seeing significant inflation on that side. The economy, supply chains, all those things are making an impact on renewables.”
Residential and small general customer classes are 15% to 18% below the necessary contribution to cover expenses, the study found. To address this, the HUC considered three rate adjustment options, ultimately selecting a 2.5% increase in rates across the electric division. Specifically, residential classes will see a 3.7% annual increase, small general at 3.6%, and large customers at 1.9%.
Residential customers make up roughly 95% of HUC customers and use an average of 750 kilowatt hours per month, Carter said. For these customers, a 3.9% rate increase translates to a $3 monthly increase on their bills.
“There’s been a conscious effort to minimize as much impact as possible, even with big users,” Carter said.
Small general customers, such as businesses on Main Street, will see an increase of $6 to $7 a month on average. If a small general class business uses more or less electricity, it might be a $9 a month increase and as low as $3 depending on energy usage, Carter said.
Hutchinson residential rates are 20% to 25% lower compared to other similar cities.
“We’re 22% below the average of our peer groups on the residential side,” Carter said. “So even with a 3.7% increase … we’re still 11% below today’s numbers and these guys are raising their rates as well. So, we’re never going to catch them even with increases because they’re doing the same thing. We’re going to continually stay at the bottom of our peer group.”
HUC’s gas division saw improved positioning due to prior restructuring efforts from the initial cost of service study, Carter said. Residential and commercial customer classes were relatively close to the cost of service, prompting the commission to forego adjustments for these segments.
“The other piece that’s important … to know is that it doesn’t get us to the cost-of-service study,” Carter said. “It starts moving us towards that. That’s usually been a conservative approach … we know you can’t get there all at once, but you got to keep moving a little bit. I anticipate when we get the next cost of service study done in five years, that we’re going to see similar results, because we’re not trying to get there all in the next five years, but we got to start moving incrementally.”