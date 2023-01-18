Liquor Hutch saw low sales early in 2022, but by the fourth quarter, it was a different story.
The city-owned liquor store overall realized what director Candice Woods described as "adjustments" from the unusually high sales in pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. After years of steady increases in sales starting in 2006, 2020 had $7.68 million in sales, and 2021 had $7.33 million. The sales of $7.3 million in 2022 might be slightly lower in comparison, Woods said, but when reviewed alongside pre-pandemic sales, it's still a 14.6% increase. As a result, Liquor Hutch transfered $550,000 to the city's general fund in 2022. Overall, it has contributed $7.5 million.
But the year wasn't without worries. Woods attributed low sales (down 8.2%) in the first quarter to poor weather and economic uncertainty, with frequent talk of a coming recession. But numbers steadily climbed throughout the year, ending with strong sales in the fourth quarter.
“The fourth quarter rebound is kind of a great thing for all of us," she said. "It really shows that there is more economic stability at this point.”
A breakdown by department shows:
- Liquor sales were up 2.2% from $2.64 million to $2.7 million.
- Beer sales were down 1.2% from $3.45 million to $3.42 million.
- Wine sale were down 6% from just over $1 million to $999,725.
Ready-to-drink cocktails and seltzers continue to be a popular trend, as do products with low alcohol by volume.
"We have a whole section in the store now that is alcohol-removed products," Woods said. "We're seeing increases there."
Labor shortages and supply chain issues continue to impacted shipping and daily operations for suppliers.
"We continue to have supplier out-of-stock price increases like you wouldn't believe," Woods said.
The store is continuing its online sales option. Customers may use the program to purchase products virtually and go to the back door of Liquor Hutch for pickup. There is a call button to have the purchased items brought out.
Liquor Hutch's loyalty program has been a success, with 11,358 members. It uses a point system for savings. The average sale of loyalty program customers is $32.49, compared to the average sale of $26.65 for those not involved.
This past year saw painting and awning improvements on Liquor Hutch's exterior, as well as roof improvments alongside work at the new police station. But parking continues to cause issues.
"If you tried to come to the store during the busy holiday season it was not a great situation," Woods said.