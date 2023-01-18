Liquor Hutch saw low sales early in 2022, but by the fourth quarter, it was a different story.

The city-owned liquor store overall realized what director Candice Woods described as "adjustments" from the unusually high sales in pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. After years of steady increases in sales starting in 2006, 2020 had $7.68 million in sales, and 2021 had $7.33 million. The sales of $7.3 million in 2022 might be slightly lower in comparison, Woods said, but when reviewed alongside pre-pandemic sales, it's still a 14.6% increase. As a result, Liquor Hutch transfered $550,000 to the city's general fund in 2022. Overall, it has contributed $7.5 million.

