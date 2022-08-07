During a regularly scheduled Board meeting on Aug. 2, the Meeker County Board discussed a resolution to give portions of 415 Ramsey Ave. S. to the Economic Development Authority. The property is approximately one acre in area and is currently vacant land.
Meeker Memorial Hospital purchased the land using funds generated through the operation of the hospital, for anticipated future expansion of the hospital campus. Upon review, on Feb. 12 the Hospital Board unanimously voted to donate the land for residential development in the hopes of creating affordable housing options for the city of Litchfield.
Commissioner Julie Bredeson opposed the move, saying that the property belongs to Meeker County and in the interest of the residents of the county, other options should be explored rather than giving away the land.
General consensus of those in support of the conveyance indicated that, since the Meeker County Hospital Board voted to convey the land, the Board of Commissioners should vote accordingly.
The resolution to convey the property passed 4-1 with Bredeson dissenting.
In a show of support for rural Meeker County, the Board voted to approve support for Meeker Cooperative’s initiative to bring broadband to area residents, primarily to properties in the vicinity of Lake Erie, Long Lake, Richardson, Dunns, Collinwood and Big Swan.
The Board approved personnel changes with the hiring of full time Assessor Technician Tiffany Blair to assist with customer service in the Assessors office, as well as social worker Daniel Smith, whose primary focus will be conducting assessments for Minnesota Choice services. Also approved was the hire of administrative clerk Ciara Heaton and public safety paramedic Mike Molitor.
In addition, the Board approved hiring Dr. Jeff Ho as a part-time casual medical director. Dr. Ho’s position provides medical advice to the sheriff’s office and oversees the community service officer paramedic and community paramedic programs. He will also oversee all medical training for the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
Regional program seeks administrator
In other items, the Supporting Hands program is looking to hire a new administrator. Renville County has agreed to step in to run the program until a new Administrator is chosen and a hiring committee has been formed to search for candidates for the position.
Animal shelter plans events
The Meeker County animal shelter will be conducting some fundraising activities in October, including a bowling event Oct. 22 and a French toast breakfast at the Litchfield Legion on Oct. 23. They will also be doing a Jordan’s Way Fundraising Campaign at the shelter to raise funds for supplies, food and medications for rescue animals.