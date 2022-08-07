Meeker County Courthouse

During a regularly scheduled Board meeting on Aug. 2, the Meeker County Board discussed a resolution to give portions of 415 Ramsey Ave. S. to the Economic Development Authority. The property is approximately one acre in area and is currently vacant land.

Meeker Memorial Hospital purchased the land using funds generated through the operation of the hospital, for anticipated future expansion of the hospital campus. Upon review, on Feb. 12 the Hospital Board unanimously voted to donate the land for residential development in the hopes of creating affordable housing options for the city of Litchfield.

Tags