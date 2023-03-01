The McLeod County Board has approved $100,000 of its aquatic invasive species funds for carp clean out on Lake Marion.
The project of the Lake Marion Lake Improvement Association is meant to improve water quality, clarity and fishing prospects. The association will match county funds with $10,000 of its own.
“This is an ongoing effort,” Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky said this past week at a regular County Board meeting.
The county previously approved $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with carp removal on the lake. The effort is ongoing, with 11,000 pounds of carp having been removed this past November. At the time, it was the second of three planned runs.
“There are stakeholders involved in this process to do more than just carp clean out,” Telecky said. “We’re looking at possibly doing a culvert cover on the north end of the lake to help reduce some of the fish movement, which gets the carp out of the spawning habitat areas they can reproduce in at an excessive rate. Working with our soil and water office they’ve also identified some projects down the road. Once our 10-year plan is done for One Watershed One Plan, hopefully we can access some of the funds.”
The project came to the board through the American Rescue Plan Act committee following recent discussions with the Department of Natural Resources, Lake Marion Lake Association, Brownton Rod and Gun Club, Collins Township and environmental services personnel. Long range plans on Lake Marion call for the removal of invasive carp. Board Chairman Paul Wright said using a portion of the county’s $2.7 million ARPA funds to help will “dovetail into supporting our parks system.”
“It’s not a hard decision for me at all,” said board member Doug Krueger. “Right now, we’re focused on Lake Marion. I’m sure there are going to be people asking, you know, ‘We should do this for this lake, and that for that lake.’ We’re going to have to prioritize them because if you split the money up too much, you wouldn’t get anything done on any lake. So, I just want to make that clear, that we’re going to do the best we can.”
McLeod County has a regional park on Lake Marion.
County Board member Daryl Luthens asked Telecky if the carp would ever be fully removed.
“Can you ever get rid of them? No,” Telecky said. “Can you help reduce the numbers and the excess quantities in the lake? That is our effort.”
The funding was approved unanimously, with Board Chair Paul Wright abstaining. he chose to do so because his farm uses as fertilizer carp which cannot otherwise be sold.
McLeod County receives AIS funding from the state with a formula based upon public accesses.