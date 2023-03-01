Carp in the lake

Nets were used to pull up more carp than could be easily counted from Lake Marion this past November.

The McLeod County Board has approved $100,000 of its aquatic invasive species funds for carp clean out on Lake Marion.

The project of the Lake Marion Lake Improvement Association is meant to improve water quality, clarity and fishing prospects. The association will match county funds with $10,000 of its own.

