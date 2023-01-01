The challenge of buying a used vehicle might involve fewer unknowns thanks to one of several new laws passed during the Minnesota Legislature’s 2022 session, which took effect Jan. 1.

The law, sponsored by state Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, and Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, will help buyers seeking older, less expensive, vehicles will find out when the vehicle they’re considering has previously been significantly damaged or deemed to be totaled.

