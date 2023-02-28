Hutchinson Economic Development Authority Director Miles Seppelt hopes work will begin on the historic Jorgenson Hotel later this year, but he can’t say for sure if that will happen.
About a year ago, Hutchinson City Council approved aid for a project to turn the space into a renovated, upscale, 24-room hotel downtown. At the time, developer Titanium Partners — which built Cobblestone Hotel in Hutchinson at the intersection of Main Street and State Highway 7 — was anticipated to begin work around the fall of 2022.
What’s the delay? In short, interest rates.
“The developer is still putting in the numbers,” Seppelt said.
But it’s a matter of “when,” rather than “if,” he added, as interest rates have been hovering around 7.1%. He expects they won’t go much lower, as they had been cut in response to the housing bubble in 2009, and amidst COVID-19.
“People look at 6% or 7% today, and they think that’s high, but really what’s been going on is we’ve had abnormally low rates the last few years,” Seppelt said. “Now we’re getting back to what I’d call a ‘normal’ interest rate. People probably need to get reacclimated to that. If you look at the last 40 years, it’s been about (7.25%) on average.
“We’ve just been in an unusually favorable interest rate environment lately,” added Seppelt.
To help get the project started, Hutchinson offered tax-increment financing, which would, for 25 years, freeze the property’s taxes to the city, school and county at their current rate.
Its estimated market value of $570,900 garners $21,370 in property taxes. Additional taxes assigned to the property due to its increased value would go back to the owner to pay for redevelopment costs incurred by the developer, Titanium Partners. Overall, $23,208 per year is expected to be used this way, which would cover about 10% of the $5.98 million renovation project.
The city found the top two stories of the three-floor Jorgenson building are blighted, and redevelopment cannot reasonably occur solely through private investment. Seppelt told City Council members work has been needed for 50 years.
Once the TIF’s lifespan ends, the additional tax revenue on the more valuable property will be collected.
The Jorgenson Hotel was originally constructed at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue in 1916 by brothers John A. and Arthur B. Jorgenson. The three-story brick building had 72 rooms and 20 bathrooms, according to the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum. Its forerunner was the Merchants Hotel, which I. B. Jorgenson purchased in 1884.
New plans for the space include renovations to the top two floors of the building, which have been vacant since 1970. Work may include a new elevator, new windows, exterior tuck pointing and interior build-outs. No additional floors are planned. The ground floor has been renovated. Rooms are expected to cost more than $200 per night.