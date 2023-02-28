Hutchinson Economic Development Authority Director Miles Seppelt hopes work will begin on the historic Jorgenson Hotel later this year, but he can’t say for sure if that will happen.

About a year ago, Hutchinson City Council approved aid for a project to turn the space into a renovated, upscale, 24-room hotel downtown. At the time, developer Titanium Partners — which built Cobblestone Hotel in Hutchinson at the intersection of Main Street and State Highway 7 — was anticipated to begin work around the fall of 2022.

Tags