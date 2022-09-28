McLeod County trailed the average statewide voter turnout for the 2022 Primary Election, but at least one major factor may have contributed to that result.
“There were really no runoff races on the ballot in either the county or the city of Hutchinson,” McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg said last week.
The county had 23,111 registered voters at 7 a.m. Aug. 9. Another 110 registered that day. Overall, the county counted 2,672 ballots at the polls, and 312 absentee ballots, for a total of 2,984. That’s a 12.91% voter turnout as compared to 22.28% average statewide.
Kurtzweg said average turnout in most precincts was about 12.43%, but in absentee ballot precincts, the average turnout was 32.77%.
Looking ahead, the McLeod County Government Center at 520 Chandler Ave. N. in Glencoe has a dedicated room for every day of in-person early voting leading up to the Nov. 8 General Election. Kurtzweg said voters have so far been complimentary, and that in comparison to the North Complex, “We are able to utilize our space here a little better.”
McLeod County has 22 OmniBallot tablets for use in local precincts thanks to a Help America Vote Act grant of $62,869. The county’s share of the $101,552 price tag was $38,683.
All county voting devices serviced are by technicians and tested by county staff with a test deck of ballots. In 2022, all McLeod County election equipment remains at government center until the day prior to the election.
All city and township clerks attend to process a test deck of ballots and verify those results.
McLeod County residents can vote early, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 520 Chandler Ave. N. in Glencoe.
Hutchinson residents have a second option, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.