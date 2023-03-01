Minnesota’s 1,777 townships will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14.
Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are held every year on the second Tuesday in March and set townships apart from other forms of local government. Residents of the townships meet to voice their opinions about local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their annual tax levy. Citizens attending annual meetings also often discuss and vote on other local issues.
In addition, many of the state’s townships will hold their township officer elections on Tuesday’s Township Day.
“Township Day 2023 will put grassroots democracy on display. We encourage all residents to show up, express themselves, and weigh in on topics like their tax levy and local elections,” said Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director Jeff Krueger. “If you live in a township, please participate in your township’s annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14. You can find the location and time by checking the published notice in the local newspaper, township website, or by contacting the township clerk.”
More than 900,000 Minnesota residents live in townships, Krueger said, “and we represent an extraordinary form of local government.”
Townships exist in every area of the state, including the metropolitan area. Some, with populations of more than 1,000, function in much the same way as a small city. While many townships remain rural agricultural centers, others host a variety of residential, light commercial, and industrial development.
The tradition of a town meeting has roots in colonial America, according to the Minnesota Associatiion of Townships. New England town meetings gave citizens a way to exercise local authority. Those meetings were especially important in the development of democracy because it emphasized problem-solving through group efforts.