The Hutchinson City Council had two headaches to deal with this past week: high construction costs and long wait times. But it wasn't all bad news.
It reviewed bids for the Burich Arena East Rink heating, ventilation and air-conditioning replacement project, and for the audiovisual equipment at the new police station across from Veteran's Memorial Park. In one case, bids came back higher than were anticipated, and in both there is likely to be an unwanted delay.
This isn't the first time a construction project in McLeod County realized higher costs this past year.
This past December, material costs, fuel costs and labor shortages contributed to high prices for road work in Hutchinson. Early this year, council members chose to push back a potential splash pad project in order to preserve funds while tackling other projects.
The Burich Arena HVAC project includes:
- Replacing the systems to heat and ventilate the locker rooms and bathrooms.
- Replacing a system that will provide heating, ventilation and dehumidification for the main arena and spectator arena.
With 11 bidders split among the project's categories, the low, eligible bids added up to $763,270. Estimates had placed the project cost at around $500,000. The cost will be covered by American Rescue Plan funds.
"It just shows you (what) we're even looking at with those price points," City Administrator Matt Jaunich said during the June 28 discussion.
"It's crazy," said Council Member Pat May.
To make matters worse, the lead time of the project — as in the amount of time it will take to receive and install equipment — could be up to six months, if not longer. That means the city will have to find temporary HVAC solutions in the meantime.
The city had also sought bids for audiovisual systems that would cover the emergency operations center, conference rooms, briefing rooms and the Department of Motor Vehicles at the new police station.
The AV project had first been estimated to cost $210,000 but was then updated to $260,000. Construction manager Contegrity Group planned to aggressively market the work and reached out to 13 contractors while also advertising the work publicly. Four bids were received, with the lowest, most responsible bid coming in at $178,300. Another $20,000 in equipment will be purchased internally.
There was a lower bid of $143,344 but it didn't acknowledge one of the project addendums.
The AV project is also expected to have a long wait, with expected lead time issues creating a window of six to nine months.