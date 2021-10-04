Horns honked as crowds gathered at Library Square in Hutchinson Monday for a rally opposing vaccination mandates, especially those related to COVID-19.
People in attendance carried signs with slogans opposing vaccination mandates, while speakers addressed the crowd from the band shelter in the park.
The rally was organized by a group called Triple M Medical. According to a person who claimed to be one of the organizers, it’s a group of 3M employees concerned about President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 announcement that ordered workers at companies with 100 employees or more to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, the federal agency overseeing workplace safety, is in charge of working out the details and is expected to issue a rule this fall.
But J.P. Whittington, one of the organizers of the Hutchinson rally, said it wasn’t just about 3M.
“This is about medical freedom for our country,” he said. “This is going to affect our kids. It’s not going to stop here. This is not about any vaccine, this is about freedom.”
Whittington and others say the purpose of the rally was to inform the public and bring together likeminded folks who “want medical freedom.”
“Freedom to choose what goes in their body,” Whittington said.
“I want you to look at each other, I want you to meet each other, you need to know who your allies are,” said the rally’s emcee. “We need to know who our allies are. This is a fight that we’re taking, and we’re not going to take it sitting down.”
The keynote speaker of the event was Dr. Scott Jensen, a former Republican state senator running for Minnesota governor in 2022. Jensen has gained notoriety since the pandemic began as a voice of resistance and criticism to medical guidance from people such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Michael Osterholm, and Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm.
During the rally, Jensen said Minnesotans have “been violated” by lockdowns and mandates intended to stop the spread of COVID-19. But while a handful at the rally had signs opposing vaccinations, most, Jensen said, are not anti-vaxxers, “we are for health freedom.”
As Jensen spoke, he eventually veered from the topic of health freedom to other political issues he is running on, including second amendment rights, law enforcement, election integrity and school choice. He ended the rally by answering questions from people in the audience.
Before Jensen took the stage Monday, he sat down with a reporter to talk more about health freedom and his campaign for governor. Look for that story in the Oct. 12 issue of the Leader.