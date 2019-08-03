Hutchinson elected officials and staff now have a plan in place to guide and maintain city parks and recreation programming for the next 10-plus years.
City Council approved a Parks, Recreation and Community Education master plan at its meeting July 23. A full copy of the plan is available at tinyurl.com/y2tal4nw.
“This is the first time since the late ‘70’s that the city had done a comprehensive master plan for the parks department,” said PRCE director Dolf Moon.
While the report covered several topics, here are some highlights from the document:
950
As part of the plan, a series of surveys were sent to members of the community to gather input and feedback on park issues and opportunities.
“We had a little over 950 people respond to the very first survey that we sent out,” Moon said. “Then that was followed by about 110 students that completed a survey, and then another 50 seniors. We felt really good about that kind of participation.”
Of those 950 people who participated, 16 percent were visitors to the city whereas the remaining 84 percent were Hutchinson residents. Also from the respondents, 76 percent were female and 22 percent were male, with only 2 percent preferring not to answer. The age group of 31-45 had the best response rate at almost 50 percent.
$20,000-$40,000
This is the estimated costs for paving 1,130 feet of trail at Oddfellows and AFS parks. This was just one of several possible short-term projects identified in the plan.
Other short-term projects the plan examined include a feasibility study for a new indoor recreation center ($40,000-$80,000), a feasibility study for expansions to Masonic/West River campground ($30,000-$40,000), seating and facade improvements at Burich Arena ($500,000-$2.5 million) and new backstops and dugouts at Elks and VFW ball fields ($30,000-$60,000).
$5-$15 million
This is approximately how much it would cost for concept plan renovations to the Linden Park Recreational Center, which was identified as one of the places Hutchinson residents wanted to see improvements.
“Linden Park ice arena is showing its age,” according to a survey respondent. “It lacks a lot of amenities that I think are common in other communities. Facility is in a good location, parking is below average but needs several million dollars of upgrades and probably a ‘revisit’ of its current layout.”
The plan also looks at other long-term projects, which could be completed in six to 10 years, and their estimated costs. Those include a new athletic complex at the Bernhagen property fields ($3.3-5 million), a new pickle ball facility ($150,000-$500,000), a new splash pad ($300,000-$1 million) and renovations to connect the ice rinks at Burich Arena and new artificial turf ($160,000-$4 million).
0.5 cents
For most maintenance costs, it was determined that general funds would be the best funding source since they are already the primary funding source. The city may also pursue a dedicated tax levy increase to go toward specific construction or capital improvement projects.
The half-cent sales tax is set to expire in a few years, so city officials may elect to reinstate it for parks funding.
“One of the things the city’s going to need to have a conversation about is the half-penny sales tax,” Moon said. “It expires around 2026. Is there some community desire to reinitiate, or does it go away? What are people interested in?”
$17 million
“To achieve the vision set forth in the PRCE master plan, additional investment will be needed,” according to the report. “This investment will not only be needed to support system expansion, but for the replacement of existing system components.”
For the next 40-plus years, the replacement cost in total for the entire existing park system would be more than $17 million, and the average cost per year would be around $430,000.
76 percent
This is how many people signaled support for new indoor athletic facilities.
The plan found the population of Hutchinson is always changing with factors that influence parks and recreation programming. Factors included an aging population, fewer adults involved in team sports leagues and an expanding array of youth sports that need a variety of indoor and outdoor facilities.
“Many communities provide and are being asked to provide high quality community and recreation centers that include options for all ages,” according to the report.