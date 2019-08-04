Hutchinson Health received an award from the Minnesota Hospital Association for superior performance in patient safety and quality improvement.
Hutchinson Health was the recipient of this award due to its consistent engagement in patient safety improvement such as:
- medication safety improvements
- reducing infections
- reducing preventable falls
- early recognition and treatment of sepsis
- prevention of pressure injuries
- improving perinatal safety
- improving surgical safety
- improving coordination of care
- workplace violence prevention
- implementation of the Patient Family Advisory Committee
The Minnesota Hospital Association is one of 16 different Health Improvement Innovation Networks in the country, and its overall goal is to reduce patient harm and 30 day hospital readmissions.