Hutchinson High School alum Sam Ellefson with Ben Marcotte will take the stage at 7 p.m. for Stand-Up Comedy Night Saturday, April 2, at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium. The show is recommended for age 16 or older.
“I’m really excited to bring stand-up comedy to Hutchinson by someone who lived there and experienced it,” Ellefson said “They will learn things about me that they’ve never known. It’s going to be a show everyone can enjoy. ... I’m really excited to come back to my community and bring some laughs.”
If you’re wondering what is his comedy focus, it’s telling personal stories. His routine is based on things he’s observed through living it.
“It’s a lot about me and funny, wild situations,” he said. “I draw inspiration from my life. The wacky situations that we experience every day or once in a lifetime. I can be pretty naive, so I often talk about situations I wind up in because the whole world isn’t so innocent and Minnesota nice.”
The Hutchinson native is the first to say he wasn’t always funny. In middle school, he was known as the “butcher” for ruining his friends jokes. It wasn’t until he headed to Tacoma, Washington, for college at Pacific Lutheran University that he discovered he had a knack for comedy.
A NEW DIRECTION
He was taking a first-year seminar class, introduction to media, and his assignment was to get something published. While submitting a recording of himself covering an event on campus, he overheard a conversation.
“They were talking about how they were trying to start this TV station that actually never wound up happening, but they said they were looking for shows. And I just said, ‘Hey, what if we did a late night show?’” Ellefson said. “And the person said, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea. You should do it.’”
Shortly after, Ellefson was contacted by the station’s general manager and told to put on a show. He took it and ran with it, launching “PLU Late Knight with Sam Ellefson” — a knight is PLU’s mascot.
The show caught on and in 2016, it won Social Program of the Year at PLU and Ellefson was nominated for a regional student Emmy. This led him to performing stand-up sets on campus and at the Tacoma Comedy Club.
“I love performing,” he said. “I caught the bug, the rush you get from the big laugh. I just love performing in front of a crowd, so many cool things come with performing. That’s what got me, the performance side of things — getting in front of people and connecting with an audience is really exciting.”
Ellefson enjoyed this turn in his life so much that he majored in communications and theater, graduating from PLU in 2019. His interest in stage work had a side benefit, it’s where he met his wife, Kaylee Hawkins.
“We met in college,” he shared. “The first time I tried theater, she was in an adjacent one act. A few months later our paths crossed and the rest is history. She’ll be at the show (in Hutchinson). She’ll be helping to sell T-shirts.”
Following college, he juggled a day job with his interest in comedy. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down live performances. To keep his hand in the game, he was writing and bouncing jokes off his wife. He also did some online networking with other comedians.
“In May 2021, it started to open up,” he said. “My favorite club in Seattle closed because of COVID. You had to adapt. For about a full year and a few months there was no stand-up comedy.”
Breaking into comedy is difficult. Ellefson said he wouldn’t encourage anyone unless they are passionate about it.
“You’re not going to try until you go to an open mic night,” he said. “It’s really hard to be funny right away. You have to be OK with failure and be willing to reach out to your network and ask questions. It takes a lot of time and hard work to make money and move toward a full-time career.
At this point, Ellefson has a day job, but he’s hoping in the next four to five years to make the jump to full-time comedy.
HOMETOWN SUPPORT
Part of Ellefson’s reason for doing this show is that he’s had a lot of people in the community support his work.
“I wanted to show some of the stuff I’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ve sold over 100 tickets. I’m really excited and honored that people want to come and see me. Everyone who buys a ticket to the show is helping me become a professional comedian.”
While each show feels a little different, Ellefson said he tends to fine-tune his jokes. Some of which he’s been working on for four or five years.
“If it’s a live show, anything can happen,” he said.
For now, Ellefson is adjusting to a new home and new job at the University of Denver. He and his wife moved to Colorado, earlier this month. So far, he’s enjoying the Mile High City.
“I love it,” he said. “It was 60 degrees and sunny when we moved in and then it snowed. We’ve gotten a true taste of Denver’s versatility. I’m going to check out open-mic night. I’ve heard really good things about the scene. We’re just getting our feet wet.”