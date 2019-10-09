If you want to develop knowledge and skills for how to address local challenges and opportunities, don't miss an informational meeting from the Blandin Community Leadership Program.
BCLP is offering its nationally recognized training to people engaged in the Hutchinson community. The informational meeting is 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Squeaky's Bar, 1150 State Highway 7, Hutchinson, and is open to all who are interested in learning more about the program. Food and beverages will be provided.
To RSVP for the meeting by Oct. 18, email skmorque@blandinfoundation or call 877-882-2257. Applications for BCLP are due Monday, Dec. 9, and are available at leadership.blandinfoundation.org.