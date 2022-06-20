Mr. Hutchinson Brett Rasmussen and Woman of the Year Betsy Price

The new Mr. Hutchinson Brett Rasmussen and Hutchinson Woman of the Year Betsy Price are ready to assume their new duties. For the next year, they will be members of the royal family representing Hutchinson at area parades and festivals. 

 Photo courtesy of the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival

THANKS FOR YOUR

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Mr. Hutchinson, Woman of the Year

honored during Water Carnival / B1