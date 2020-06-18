The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring 2020 semester dean's list was announced and two students from Hutchinson were included: Olivia Watzke and Haley Kirchoff. To be named to the dean's list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a 3.5 GPA or better.
