Bemidji State University announced its president's and dean's lists for the fall 2019 semester, and several local students made the lists.
To qualify for the president's list, students had to complete at least 12 credits and maintain a 4.0 GPA. Those qualifying were Robert Hastings and Jake Nelson of Dassel.
To be named to the dean's list, students had to complete 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA or better. Students who earned this honor were:
Dassel: Michaela Bullivant
Glencoe: Grayson Maresh
Hutchinson: Brett Baumgarten, Tate Card and Mariah Hopp
Silver Lake: Megan Fehrenbach