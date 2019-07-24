Bemidji State University announced its president's and dean's lists for the spring 2019 semester, and several local students made the lists.
Taylor Stockmann of Hutchinson, Krista Boraas of Glencoe, and Robert Hastings and Jake Nelson of Dassel were all named to the president's list. To earn this honor, they had to complete at least 12 credits and maintain a 4.0 GPA.
On the dean's list were Alexis Crims and Tyler Johnson of Hutchinson; Zoe Christensen, Grayson Maresh, Garrett Ober and Eric Villnow of Glencoe; and Colby King of Winsted. Students had to complete 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA or better to earn this honor.