Bethel University announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, and four local students were mentioned: Clara Anderson, Rebekah Broersma and Leyton Petersen of Hutchinson, and Amelie Fumagalli of Stewart. To achieve this honor, students had to earn a 3.6 GPA or better.
Bethel University announces dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
