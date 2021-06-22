Bethel University announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, and three Hutchinson students were mentioned: Clara Anderson, Levi Broersma and Alison Yira. To achieve this honor, students had to earn a 3.6 GPA or better.
Bethel University announces dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
