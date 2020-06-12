Bethel University announced its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester and three local students were mentioned: Clara Anderson and Alison Yira of Hutchinson, and Kenzie Boozikee of Glencoe. To achieve this honor, students had to earn a 3.6 GPA or better.
