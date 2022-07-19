The Rev. Randy Koppen comes to Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson from First United Methodist Church of Redwood Falls.He is a graduate of Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, and United Theological Seminary in New Brighton.
Koppen has been married to Hutchinson native Sandy Piehl for nearly 36 years, and they have two children.
He looks forward to serving this community with his creativity and leadership skills. In his own words, he is a “gifted storyteller,” and uses this gift to not only connect with people of all generations, but help them connect with each other as well.
Koppen believes that, in accordance with the fast- and ever-changing world that we live in, the church and the religious leaders within it need to adapt their methods in order to best serve their congregations. He reflects this belief in the ways that he relates to members of the church which he describes as “compelling yet not obtrusive.”
Koppen has proven to be a valuable community leader in the previous areas where he worked. He coordinated a program in Redwood Falls that provided children with books, and classrooms with resources. In recent years, he’s continued his education and training in a multitude of different fields in the effort to become an even better leader and authority figure for the people he’s served.
He looks forward to bringing those qualities and skills to Hutchinson and is excited for this new chapter of his family’s life.