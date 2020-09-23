The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Sept. 8. A total of 106 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Norine Roepke, 17 gallons; Anita Crosby, 3 gallons; Roxanne Stensvad, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Kelly Sehr and William Ellis.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Peace Lutheran Parish Health, and donors were each given Red Cross fashion socks.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Oct. 13. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.