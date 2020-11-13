The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Nov. 10. A total of 117 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Willard Wendorff, 23 gallons; Alan DeLeeuw, 14 gallons; Brian Fenske, 11 gallons; Ardell Runke, 10 gallons; Brett johnson, 7 gallons; and Michelle Borchardt, 3 gallons.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Hunters Ridge Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Dec. 8. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.