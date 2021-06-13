The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church June 8. A total of 118 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Jeff Pasco, 11 gallons; Carrie Hausladen, 2 gallons; Jessica Engelsmeier and Justin Kohls, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Tony Smith and Brianna Reiner.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Peace Lutheran Parish Health.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is July 13. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.