The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on July 14. A total of 120 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Barb Goldschmidt, 15 gallons; Bruce Fenske, 14 gallons; Rhonda Crotteau and Linda Ruzicka, 11 gallons; Marilyn Rath, 9 gallons; and Ron Wagner, 8 gallons. First-time donors were Joyce Rath and Natasha Jankowski.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Peace Lutheran Parish Health.
"We appreciate all the faithful donors, especially in these difficult times," said Shirley Wurdell, Peace bloodmobile coordinator. "The need continues. We also encourage first-time donors to call for appointments. We are not taking walk-ins at this time."
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6. The next Bloodmobile visit will Aug. 11. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.