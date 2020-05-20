The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on May 12. A total of 121 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Stan Koci, 22 gallons; Jeff Pasco, 10 gallons; Barb Otte, 9 gallons; Anna Kuttner, 1 gallon; and Ryan Toups and Kevin Funk, first-time donors.
St. Anastasia Catholic Church served lunch to the workers.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on June 9. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.