The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church Oct. 12. A total of 121 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Jan Johnson and Jean Holman, 13 gallons; Dick Higgins, 12 gallons; Les Ruskamp, 9 gallons; Michelle McGraw and Lance Whaylen, 8 gallons; Mary Kay Butcher, 5 gallons; Anna Kuttner, 2 gallons; Jean Nies and Carolyn Bipes, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Robyn Adamski and Anna Ruschmeyer-Bowe.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Christ the King Luthearn Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Nov. 9. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.