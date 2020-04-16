The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on April 14. A total of 122 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Dick Higgins, 11 gallons; Les Ruskamp, 8 gallons; Casey Stotts, 7 gallons; Roger Schmidt, 4 gallons; and Wayne Hatlestad and Alec Hatlestad, first-time donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on May 12. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.