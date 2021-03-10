The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church March 9. A total of 123 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Lynn Brown, 16 gallons; Kathy Hochsprung, 14 gallons; Nicki Scharn, 13 gallons; Patricia Koelln, 10 gallons; Randy Nass, 4 gallons; Vicki Powers, 3 gallons; Kayleen Jensen and Theresa Wald, 2 gallons; and Kathy Kurth, Connie Lindbeek and Breanne Tasche, first-time donors.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Oak Heights Convenant Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is April 13. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.