The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church Aug. 10. A total of 123 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Tim Sanken, 18 gallons; Alan DeLeeuw, 14 gallons; Jerry Haag, 7 gallons; Andrea Anderson and Bonnie Hahn, 3 gallons; Jordan Dahl, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Andrew Wilke, Kiley Lickfeldt and Bill Backen.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Sept. 14. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.