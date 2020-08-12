The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Aug. 11. A total of 127 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Randall Wendland, 17 gallons; Jan Johnson and Susan Wagner, 12 gallons; Robin Dettman, 7 gallons; and Sherry Schuetz, 5 gallons. First-time donors were Laurie Gelschus, Michelle Inselmann, Cheryl Labat, Colleen Neuhaus and Jeff Schmidt.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Sept. 8. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.