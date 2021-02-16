The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Feb. 9. A total of 129 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: 16 gallons, Meribeth Reynolds and Scott Grorud; 12 gallons, Paul Schwing; 10 gallons, Dan Berkner; 2 gallons, Kathy Totushek; 1 gallon, Coletta Wortz; first-time donors Shana Koivisto, Karen Westlund and Dave Hall.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by the American Legion Auxiliary.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is March 9. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.