The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Oct. 13. A total of 131 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Franklin Boller, 21 gallons; Janet Peterson, 6 gallons; Janet Brown, 3 gallons; and first-time donors Mike Schneider, Becky Albrecht and Claire Lenz.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Christ the King Lutheran Church, and donors were given Red Cross T-shirts.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Nov. 10. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.