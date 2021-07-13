The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church July 13. A total of 131 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Linda McGraw, 20 gallons; Jeremy Hausladen, 6 gallons; Greg Peller, 5 gallons; Kristen Ninneman, 4 gallons; Scott Wicklund, 3 gallons; Jason Just and Kayla Totushek, 2 gallons; Caleb Lauinge and Melissa Kohls, 1 gallon; and first-time donor Amber Christensen
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Hope Family Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Aug. 10. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.