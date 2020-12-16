The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Dec. 8. A total of 135 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Bob Shimanski, 20 gallons; Karen Koepp, 17 gallons; Gene Ebnet, 15 gallons; Karen Huhn, 8 gallons; Shawn Duncan, 3 gallons; Shelly Fabel, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Jean Reiner and Brittany Salonek.
It was reported that several donors who had not given for years returned to donate.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Mary and Jerry Haag.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Jan. 12. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.