The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church Nov. 9. A total of 135 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Mary Anne Arndt, 15 gallons; Joe Tauer, 13 gallons; Michael Wosmek, 12 gallons; Dennis Ruzicka and James Christensen, 10 gallons; Casey Stotts, 7 gallons; Sandy Reid, 6 gallons; Shannon Lyons and Alex Lyons, 3 gallons; Justin Kohls, 2 gallons; Krista Sondergaard, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Marissa Rogowski, Jenapher Blair, Beth Karjala and Jovi Stoll.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Hunters Ridge Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Dec. 14. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.