The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church April 13. A total of 139 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Jane Ferrian, 7 gallons; Jodi Kleindl, 1 gallon; and Shirley Uldbjerg, Breanne Tasche and Jen Kroon Pesavento, first-time donors.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by River of Hope Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is May 11. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.