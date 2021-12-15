The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church Dec. 14. A total of 141 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Bruce Fenske, 15 gallons; Larry Ferrion, 12 gallons; Marilyn Fuh, 6 gallons; Roger Schmidt, 5 gallons; Dave Taylor, 4 gallons; William Watts and Jacki Vik, 1 gallon; and first-time donor Wanda Narducci.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Peace Lutheran Church and a grant from Thrivent.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Jan. 11. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.