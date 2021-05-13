The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church May 11. A total of 141 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Terry Hochsprung, 12 gallons; Jean Fasching and Virgene Shellenbarger, 10 gallons; Terri Robbins, 8 gallons; Kalee Nass, 1 gallon; and first-time donor Michael McDowell.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is June 8. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.