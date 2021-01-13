The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Dec. 8. A total of 143 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Carol Damlow, 12 gallons; Scott Start, 10 gallons; Marlo Lepel, 1 gallon; and first-time donors Jenni Luthens, Bruce Neubarth, Taylor Schroeder, Kyle Strobel and Nicole Templin.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Faith Lutheran Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Feb. 9. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.