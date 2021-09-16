The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church Sept. 14. A total of 146 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: John Dietel, 14 gallons; Bev Wangerin, Donna Engelen and Sharon Haberkamp, 13 gallons; Larry Hoff and Julie Burich, 11 gallons; Barb Otte, 10 gallons; Fred Johnson, 5 gallons; Christopher Groff and Samantha Sorensen, 3 gallons; and Kelli Brmeister, 1 gallon.
Lunch for the Red Cross staff and volunteers was provided by Peace Lutheran Dorcas Club.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit is Oct. 12. To schedule an appointment call 320-587-5064.