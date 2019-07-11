The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on July 9. A total of 112 units were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Tim Sunken, 16 gallons; Brian Fenske, 10 gallons; Tammy Mackendanz, 8 gallons; Erin Wangen, 4 gallons; Ted Weiby, 3 gallons; and Keagen Petersen, 1 gallon.
Peace Lutheran Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on Aug. 13. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.