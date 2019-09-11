The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Sept. 10. A total of 103 units were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Lynn Brown, 15 gallons; Mike Sonnek, 3 gallons; Andrea Anerson, 2 gallons; Scott Wiklund, 2 gallons; Beth Nowak, 2 gallons; and David Laraway, 1 gallon.
Grace Lutheran Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on Oct. 8. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.