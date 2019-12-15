The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Dec. 10. A total of 118 units were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Arnold Koenig, 12 gallons; Gary Abram and Kay Baumeister, 8 gallons; Terri Robbins, 7 gallons; Marilyn Fuhr and Casey Stotts, 5 gallons; Anita McCarthy, 4 gallons; Mary Trgg, 1 gallon; and Mary Horrocks and Luka Dalbec, first-time donors.
Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on Jan. 14. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.