The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on March 10. A total of 105 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Wade Bryan, 11 gallons; Virgene Shellenbarger and Jeanne Lund, 9 gallons; Warren Wentzlaff, 8 gallons; and Connie Hausladen and Sara Peterson, 1 gallon.
Oak Heights Covenant Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on April 4. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.