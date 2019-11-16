The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Nov 12. A total of 121 units were collected.
Milestones were reached by: John Wuetrich, 13 gallons; Sharon Haerkamp, 12 gallons; Brice Baumgarten, 7 gallons; Kathy Piehl, 2 gallons; and Cheri Glesener, 1 gallon.
Hunters Ridge Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on Dec. 10. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.