The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Jan. 14. A total of 104 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Linda McGraw, 19 gallons; John Dietel, 13 gallons; Vickie Lueck, 5 gallons; Fred Johnson, 4 gallons; Kris Ninneman, 3 gallons; Gregory Moran, 1 gallon; and Jordan Dahl, first-time donor.
Faith Lutheran Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on Feb. 11. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.