The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Feb. 11. A total of 134 units of blood were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Sandy Wright, 13 gallons; Jeremy Hausladen and Ric Kottke, 5 gallons; Brittany Olson, 3 gallons; and Sydney Hausladen, first-time donor.
Seventh-day Adventist Academy served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on March 10. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.