The American Red Cross bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran Church on Aug. 13. A total of 129 units were collected.
Milestones were reached by: Carmen Ziemer, 11 gallons; Vonnie Hustad, 8 gallons; Stan Bebo, 5 gallons; Paula Drahos, 3 gallons; Kelly Johnson, 1 gallon; and first-time donor DeDra Hogrefe.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church served lunch to the workers and cookies to the donors.
The Red Cross bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran Church noon-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on Sept. 10. For an appointment, call 320-587-5064.